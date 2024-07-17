National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.81

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.81 and traded as high as $31.90. National Bankshares shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 25,113 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $187.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

