Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Navient were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,781,000 after purchasing an additional 858,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Navient by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $13,546,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.
NAVI opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.40.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
