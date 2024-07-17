NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.06

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.06 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 153.60 ($1.99). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 150.80 ($1.96), with a volume of 334,861 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The stock has a market cap of £471.49 million, a PE ratio of -3,016.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.06.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

