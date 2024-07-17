Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum cut PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRO

PROS Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PRO opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,831,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after buying an additional 174,661 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,171,000 after buying an additional 287,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.