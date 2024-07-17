Netflix’s (NFLX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $685.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $652.14.

NFLX opened at $656.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $653.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $282.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Netflix by 5.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 43,841 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

