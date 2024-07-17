New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CEO Stephen D. Westhoven Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

