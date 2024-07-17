New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.03

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.03 and last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 118796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

A number of research firms have commented on NYT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

