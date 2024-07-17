NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Trading Down 4%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.49. 96,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,437,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 117.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 35,765 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,196 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.9% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,817 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

