Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $11.30. Nidec shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 25,483 shares changing hands.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Nidec had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.