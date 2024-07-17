Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $17.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1,000.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 217.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.