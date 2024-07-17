Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $23.48

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.48, but opened at $22.70. Nordstrom shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 275,108 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JWN. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.6% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 37,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 59.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $419,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

