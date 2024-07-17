North American Construction Group Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:NOA)

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOA

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $532.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 686.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.