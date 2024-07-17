Northland Capmk Comments on Intel Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Intel by 44.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.