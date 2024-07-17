NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

