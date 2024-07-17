NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
