NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

