Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.54

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.54 and last traded at $112.54, with a volume of 6711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 53.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after purchasing an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 371,590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after buying an additional 368,778 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

