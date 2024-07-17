NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.60

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 59116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NU. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NU Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NU last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in NU by 482.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NU by 41.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 95,412 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in NU by 15.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

