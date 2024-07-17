Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Deborah Ann Miller Sells 6,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $219,690.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NUVL shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $18,831,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Nuvalent by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth $1,301,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $4,406,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Nuvalent by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.