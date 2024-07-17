NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Sells $13,024,311.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NVDA opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.39. The company has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

