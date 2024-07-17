Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.