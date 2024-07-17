Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

ONB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 93.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 99,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 48,239 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

