Omni Network (OMNI) Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $165.62 million and approximately $27.75 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for $13.79 or 0.00021246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,014,112 tokens. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,410,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 13.88762726 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $28,998,272.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

