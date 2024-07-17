Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

