Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,556 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after buying an additional 6,277,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after buying an additional 369,463 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,197,567 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 80,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

