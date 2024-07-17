Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,586 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Nevro worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Nevro by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,273 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVRO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

