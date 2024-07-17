Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Get monday.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in monday.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $237.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.12, a P/E/G ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.09. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $251.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.