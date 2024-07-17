Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 874 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,711 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,549 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,354.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Citigroup downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

