Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,235,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,734,000 after purchasing an additional 105,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $160,999,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,353,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $92,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,458 shares of company stock worth $6,235,714. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.