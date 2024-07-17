Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $5,336,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.64 and its 200 day moving average is $163.58.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Owens Corning from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

