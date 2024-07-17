Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $184.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.76. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

