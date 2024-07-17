Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $450,000 Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $12,662,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 155,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,110,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SiTime by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 173,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $91,439.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,508,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,104 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $163.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $165.11.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

