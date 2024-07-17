Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.