Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROST opened at $148.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $153.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

