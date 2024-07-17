Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $664,000 Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $2,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $74,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,633. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $129.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $129.85.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

