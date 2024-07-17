Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $685,000 Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 49.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 198,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 81,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

FROG opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. Analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,716,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

