Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after buying an additional 65,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,737,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $88,640,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $178.56 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

