Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cummins alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $299.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.