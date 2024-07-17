Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

