Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $459,000 Investment in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 500,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,889,000 after purchasing an additional 535,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,668,000 after purchasing an additional 504,275 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,767,000 after purchasing an additional 144,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.