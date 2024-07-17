Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,482 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 176,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 63,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

