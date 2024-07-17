Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after buying an additional 446,647 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 904,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,558,000 after buying an additional 164,706 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 851,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after buying an additional 306,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $106,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $145.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

