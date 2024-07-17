Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,196 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,196 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,551,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,059,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,105 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.