Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,844 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $4,775,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 703,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,265 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKY

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.