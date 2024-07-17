Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,837 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,837 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of LPRO opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $787.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

