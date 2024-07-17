Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,391 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,787,000 after acquiring an additional 429,179 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,120 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in Plains GP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 4,480,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Plains GP by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after buying an additional 1,774,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plains GP by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,889,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,089,000 after buying an additional 370,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

