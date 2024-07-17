Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,562 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 480,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NatWest Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,028,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,636,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 136,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NWG opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

