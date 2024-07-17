Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 37,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $190.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

