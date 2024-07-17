Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,474 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Tenable by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Tenable by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $102,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,019.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.