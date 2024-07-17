Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.29.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $489.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

