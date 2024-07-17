Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,908 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

LW opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.61 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

